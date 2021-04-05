Stress begins to build as students near End-of-Grade exams

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After a tumultuous school year filled with online learning and unpredictable closures of campuses, educators, parents, and students begin to stress over End-of-Grade assessments conducted by the state.

In a given normal year, third through 12th grade students are expected to be tested and graded on the course material they’ve learned; with the focus mainly on reading, writing, science, and math.

These tests are meant to gage where students are with their learning, how teachers themselves will be graded, how the district itself will be graded, and could decide how much money from the state the district will received.

2020-2021 has been everything but a normal year of learning for students. However, the state has not released any additional guidelines regarding a curving or waiver of grades made by students.

Leaders with the Guilford County Teacher’s Associations explained to FOX8 that they have yet to receive any guideline on leniency for testing from the state. While it could still happen in the coming weeks, those leaders said if it didn’t happen now, it is very unlikely that it will happen.

The biggest concern for educators and parents is students’ ability to have retained the knowledge they’ve been taught online.

Scores have shown that reading is where most students have struggled, which could impact their overall ability to perform on the tests.

There is also a fear that students who have strictly performed through online classes will not feel confident enough to perform well on tests in an in-person environment.

If the state does not make any adjustments, then the score students receive will be the score the state records for that student, the teacher, and the district.