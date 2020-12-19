Strangers step up to support Greensboro couple during bout with COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro couple knocked down by COVID has been lifted up by kindness.

Emil Goergen and his wife Alesha Goergen spent the latter part of November fighting COVID-19.

Emil’s case required being hospitalization.

“I literally had a talk with God. I said if you’re done, if this is it, please let’s either just call it and get me out of here or get this thing off of me, get me better,” he said.

Alesha was able to manage a less severe case at home but still didn’t have enough energy to do much of anything.

“As a mom, I’m thinking of everything I have yet to do just around the house in general. Christmas is coming. Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and all I could think about was the crazy leaves in the front yard that I knew I didn’t want him thinking about or I couldn’t get out there to do it. We were all quarantined,” she said.

She stepped outside of her comfort zone and posted on Nextdoor, hoping someone would volunteer to blow leaves to the curb.

Not only was someone at their house in 30 minutes, multiple people were willing to help.

Even after Alesha received a response to her original post, others offered to bring food and toiletries.

“At that point, there were so many people invested, and it wasn’t just about the leaves anymore,” she said.

It was about genuine care and concern. Several people expressed they were praying for the couple’s recovery.

Alesha says her inbox was filled with requests for updates on her husband’s status.

On Dec. 1, those prayers were answered.

Emil was released from the hospital on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

A post letting the Nextdoor community know the good news was flooded with messages celebrating a positive outcome.

Alesha says the outpouring was overwhelming.

“Just to know that that app just brought us together, and, of course, everything going on in the world,” she said.

“That was the best gift she’s ever gotten in our 19 years of marriage, this guy coming home,” Emil said.

Since the initial posts, the Goergens shared a warning on Nextdoor encouraging people to take the pandemic seriously.

They contracted COVID after attending a party and want people to learn from their lapse of judgment.