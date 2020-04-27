Strangers raise over $10,000 for ‘doughnut man’ to help him fulfill dream (Tori Salva/GoFundMe)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strangers in Mobile, Alabama raised over $10,000 for a man named Patrick, who is known to most people as the “doughnut man.”

He has sold Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the dozen since 2009 and rarely takes a day off, working through the hottest days in summer and coldest winters.

He says he started his modest enterprise after overcoming a life of selling drugs.

“It was a hard transformation from selling drugs because I did it for so many years,” Patrick told Our Southern Souls, a Facebook page dedicated to the stories of local people. “It was a relief when I stopped and straightened out my life. I was a loner, and realized I had to love myself and enjoy life.”

“I wake up every morning and do my devotion and pray. Then I pick up the doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and go to my spot on Schillinger and Airport Road. When I don’t sell them all, I give them to people who need them,” Patrick said. “I support cancer awareness, homeless people, and do outreach deliveries from the heart. I will give someone going through a tough time a doughnut and tell them to have a nice day. I have given doughnuts to kids on school buses as they drive by.

His story was shared over 6,000 times, and a Go Fund Me account that was set up on his behalf.

Tori Salva, who created the Go Fund Me account, wanted to help Patrick fulfill his dream of buying an ice cream truck.

$10,000 was raised in two days, surpassing the goal.

“I saw him but never thought twice about him,” wrote one person on Facebook.

“What changes when we see someone with open eyes because we know their story,” wrote another.

“I have said ‘Thank you Lord’ over and over today. This kind of love is overwhelming,” Patrick told the author of the article on the Our Southern Souls page when she shared the success of the Go Fund Me account.