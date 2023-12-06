This story has been updated with comments from a South Dakota Brand Board inspector.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rancher Paul Schultes said it’s not unusual for some cows and calves to be missing when they are rounded up in the fall.

But last week about 200 head of cows and calves were missing from a herd that was on about 10,000 acres of pasture near Martin, Schultes said.

“They were gone,” Schultes said of about 108 cows and 150 calves.

Schultes is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to the return of the livestock within two weeks. He said he won’t press charges and won’t consider it a crime if the livestock are returned within two weeks. The first day of the offered reward was Dec. 4.

The Bennett County Sheriff’s Office has posted the reward announcement and an image of the brand used on Schultes’ cattle. Those with information can call the sheriff’s office at 605-842-1014 non-emergency dispatch or 605-685-6516.

The Schultes provided markings for the brands on the missing cattle.

Schultes believes that the number of missing cattle indicates the animals didn’t wander off to another herd.

“This was well planned,” Schultes said. In his experience, the missing livestock is part of an organized effort, “I’ve been running cattle since I was kid, for over 50 years.”

A round-up of about a few hundred cattle can require several riders and four-wheeled vehicles, for example, Schultes said. Schultes has even used an airplane to round up a few hundred cattle.

Matt Clair, an inspector with the South Dakota Brand Board said 200 cattle is a “high number” of cattle to be missing.

The missing cattle are under investigation, Clair said, and he couldn’t comment extensively on the report.

The South Dakota Brand Board’s most recent listing of missing cattle is from August. Fourteen cows were the most cows reported missing and they were recovered.

Thirty-six cattle was the most reported missing from January through August. This was in May.

Schultes believes someone saw something or knows something about his missing cattle.

“You need somebody to see something,” Clair said. “Especially in West River where there are bigger cattle numbers and bigger pastures.”

Still, there are times that residents won’t report what they saw if it could be a crime because they worry they could be targeted next, Clair said.

The Schultes family has gotten a few phone calls with potential information by Dec. 5. A call about 40 cattle on some acres turned out not to be his. He’s sorting through some other information.

But, he worries that if the livestock were stolen he may never get them back, in part because the branding inspection laws differ in the state.

Branding inspections are required for animals legally sold or processed west of the Mississippi River in South Dakota, Schultes said. The inspection makes it difficult to sell stolen cattle in West River.

A branding inspection means the cattle are checked before being sold or leaving the area, he said.

Clair said there is no inspection requirement in East River.

But even an inspection requirement may not be helpful in all cases, Clair said.

“If they steal the cattle, they will be gone,” Clair said of one likely scenario. The thieves would not worry about an inspection requirement, he said.

State law requires that “All cattle, horses and mules are required by South Dakota law to be brand inspected prior to leaving the South Dakota Ownership Inspection Area. This requirement applies whether the horse or mule is branded. The South Dakota Ownership Inspection Area is comprised of all counties located west of the Missouri River in South Dakota. (RE: SDCL 40-20-1.)”

In theory, a herd could be inspected and then, stolen cattle could be substituted for the inspected herd, Schultes said.

Clair said inspectors may be suspicious in some situations. They will stay to watch the livestock get loaded in the truck and watch the truck drive away, he said, to make sure the inspected livestock are the ones loaded.

The estimated 200 missing cattle are worth a minimum of $350,000, Schultes said. If the cattle aren’t returned, the loss will be costly. He’s already sold cows from the herd with the missing cattle, but that last sale will still leave him short on a loan he needs to repay, Schultes said.

Livestock loss is a risk for ranchers west of the Mississippi River. The Schultes family has livestock on several pastures where he pays rent and livestock on land he owns as Schultes Ranch LLC.

The animals were counted before being brought to the acres in Bennett County near Martin in the fall of 2022, Schultes said. He believes some of the livestock were missing in the spring but the full missing count was found last week.

It can be difficult to count a herd when grazing acres are large, Clair said. Herds will often be counted at branding, he said.

After the two-week reward timeline ends, the cattle can be at risk when winter arrives, Schultes said. If the cattle suffer and starve in the winter, that would be a crime, he said.

If the cattle have wandered from the grazing land it could take time to find them, Clair said. They may start to emerge as winter approaches, he said.

KELOLAND News has contacted the Bennett County Sheriff’s Office but has not yet heard back from them.