Storms in the forecast all week in the Piedmont Triad!

We are in a very persistent, soupy pattern for the rest of the week.  It’s going to be warm and muggy again, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon.  The chance of rain is 30%.  Highs will be in the mid 80 s.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off before midnight, and we’ll have cloudy skies for the remainder of the night.  Lows will settle to near 70 by daybreak.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up each afternoon through the end of the week.  The chance of rain, Wednesday through Friday, is 50%.  Highs will be quite warm, in the mid- to upper 80s.

This weekend, we’ll keep a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday, then trim it back to 20% Sunday and Monday.  Temperatures will be in the lower 80s over the weekend, then return to the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

