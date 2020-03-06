Stoneville man charged with assault with intent to kill, strangulation; female victim expected to survive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Stoneville man faces charges after he allegedly strangled someone, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the charges stem from an assault on Feb. 25.

Joseph Wayne Duggins, 29, of Stoneville, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony assault by strangulation and communicating threats.

The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Duggins was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.