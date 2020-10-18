Stoneville Elementary School closes 2 kindergarten classrooms for 10 days after COVID-19 exposure, officials say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools officials released a statement on Sunday, saying they have been made aware of a COVID-19 exposure in a kindergarten class at Stoneville Elementary School, and classes will be remote until the end of October.

The full statement is provided below:

“Hello RCS Family,

We wanted to make you aware of a COVID-19 exposure at Stoneville Elementary. We have received information today that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in a certain kindergarten class at Stoneville Elementary School. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified and we believe this was contained to the one kindergarten class and a total of four members of our staff. Therefore, if you have not been notified of this direct exposure, you will just monitor your symptoms and follow up with your health care provider if symptoms develop.

Stoneville Elementary will close two kindergarten classrooms from October 19, 2020 through October 29, 2020. Kindergarten classes impacted will be conducting virtual learning classes for our students during this time beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Monday, October 19th will be a remote planning day for the impacted kindergarten teachers for their students. In-person learning for these impacted kindergarten classes will resume on October 30, 2020. We have worked hard to remain in-person but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not occur. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.”