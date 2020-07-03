Stolen rings worth thousands returned to jewelry store after taken ‘by mistake’

VILLA PARK, Calif. — A pair of alleged thieves stole two rings worth thousands from a California jewelry shop — and then returned them, KTLA reports.

Surveillance video shows two woman at Designs by Steven in Villa Park on Saturday.

Haven Gramlich, a sales associate at the store, said she noticed a ring in their purse after they had been in the store for about 20 minutes.

When Gramlich confronted them, they returned the ring, claiming it was an innocent mistake.

The two then asked to buy another ring.

They were ready to pay with $1,100 in cash and a Visa gift card, but when the card was declined, they said they were going to a bank, according to KTLA.

It wasn’t until they were out the door that Gramlich noticed an expensive ring missing from the display.

She wasn’t able to stop them, but she did snap photos of a vehicle that she says they were in, as well as the license plate.

Later, she discovered an envelope in the mail slot with the missing rings and a note purportedly from the father of the two women, KTLA reports. The note claimed they got the two rings “by mistake.”

A man claiming to be the father called later and apologized.

While the shop is glad to have the rings back, Gramlich says she’s not buying the apology as sincere.