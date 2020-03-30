Stokesdale man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted on murder charge after man shot, killed in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police are working to find the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting at 601 Booker T. Womble Road.

At the scene, officers found 34-year-old William George Bennett on the floor in the front room of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses say Michael Jared Medley, 38, of 509 Mount Zion Church Road, Stokesdale, drove up to the home, and Bennett walked out to the vehicle.

The two began to argue, and witnesses say they heard a pop.

Bennett began walking back towards the home, yelling out for someone to call the police and an ambulance.

He was helped into the home where he collapsed.

Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene but were unable to save him.

Police have warrants for second-degree murder against Medley. He is described at 6 feet tall with red hair and red facial hair.

He reportedly drove away in a white 2011 Ford Escape with registration number DKD-8101.

Police say Medley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Medley is asked to call 911 immediately and keep their distance.