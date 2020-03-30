Stokesdale man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ arrested in King on murder charge after man shot, killed in Randleman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Jared Medley

Michael Jared Medley

KING, N.C. — A Stokesdale man who is accused of shooting and killing another man in Randleman over the weekend was arrested Monday, according to a Randleman Police Department news release.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office was told about the location of the suspect, Michael Jared Medley, 38, of Stokesdale, who was involved in the homicide that happened in Randleman on Saturday night.

Officers say they found 34-year-old William George Bennett on the floor in the front room of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When Stokes County deputies arrived at Medley’s location Monday, he fled on foot and ran to a house where he tried to steal a vehicle.

Medley was armed with a handgun as deputies approached him. He fled a short distance further and a standoff started, the release says.

He was eventually tased and taken into custody. He was taken to Forsyth Medical Center due to ingesting unknown substances.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter