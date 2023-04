STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A student of Stokes Early College High School died in a crash, according to the Stokes County Schools superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Phillip Bradley “Brad” Rice says Blake Hughes played baseball on the team at South Stokes High School.

All sporting events at SSHS have been canceled.

Additional counselors will be available at SECHS and SSHS on Thursday.