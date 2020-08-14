Stokes County elections board member arrested on child sex charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement agents in North Carolina have arrested a county elections board member on child sex charges.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release on Thursday that 63-year-old Harold Lester Mabe, a member of the Stokes County Board of Elections, was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

He was charged with 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

The SBI said an investigation was begun last week at the request of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were available.

He was issued a $1 million dollar secured bond after going before a magistrate in Stokes County.