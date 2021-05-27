Stokedale neighbors react to proposal of storage units in residential neighborhoods

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Lots of vehicles use N.C. 68.

“There are people driving 50 mph or faster that’s the speed limit there,” says Jenny Knesel, a homeowner against the storage units.

A section of the highway is lined with homes.

“It’s just not a safe place to put a business,” Knesel said.

A letter sent to homeowners states a family-owned and operated self-storage company wants to take over almost five acres of the land.

“I was just surprised that someone thought that putting their business backing up to someone’s house would be a great place to have a business. Especially one that people coming and going all times of the night,” Knesel said.

Now there is a petition more than 100 people have signed to fight having AAA Storage as a neighbor.

“That’s pretty amazing considering less than a week ago this was announced,” Knesel said.

People in the area want to know why this business cannot move less than half a mile down the road closer to the King’s Crossing Shopping area at the corner of Haw River Road and N.C. 68.

“There’s already two small facilities in the small town of Stocksdale. I’ve lived here for eight years [and] no one has ever mentioned to me there might need to be more self-storage,” Knesel said.

Eric Lowe lives near the property where the storage units would be built. He says he fought the same fight almost six years ago. Now he says he’s OK with it because he sold the land.

“If you own the land as long as you’re not hurting your neighbors. They don’t need to worry about it. They don’t like it. They can move,” Lowe said.

FOX8 also checked with the Guilford County Planning and Zoning Department and staff recommends denying the rezoning.