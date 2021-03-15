Stocks rise as investors eye bond market; tech shares up

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, March 15, 2021, as investors sifted a mixed bag of data from China. Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields gave back some of last week’s gains. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks bounced back from a wobbly start Monday to notch a fifth-straight gain, as Wall Street continued to eye the bond market.

Treasury yields pulled back from Friday’s sharp increase. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% to a new high as technology and consumer discretionary shares’ gains were offset by falling banks and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1%. Investors focused on the U.S. and global economic recovery from the pandemic. Bond yields ticked mildly lower on Monday, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling to 1.61% from 1.62% on Friday.

President Joe Biden also laid out a plan, in a prime-time speech last Thursday, to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth.

Rising interest rates continue to be a key concern for investors following the sudden jump over the last month in bond yields. Rates are not yet at a concerning level, and both the markets and economy can easily digest them, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

“The question ultimately becomes how well markets can digest and stay the course on the idea that these increases are temporary,” he said. “As well as coming to terms with the idea that temporary might be three or four quarters.”

Markets got a mixed message from China, which has led the global recovery and reopened earlier than other countries from coronavirus shutdowns following the disease’s emergence in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020.

Retail sales there jumped nearly 36% year-on-year in January-February from a year earlier. The gain was exaggerated by comparison with the low level of activity during the shutdowns last year, ING said. Meanwhile, China’s jobless rate rose to 5.5% from 5.2% a year earlier, possibly affected by flare ups of coronavirus in some areas, analysts said.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 1%, while other markets in Asia were mixed.