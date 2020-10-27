Stocks end another wobbly day lower as virus cases rise

NEW YORK — Stock indexes are closing mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as the market’s momentum slows further on worries about rising virus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy.
The S&P 500 lost 0.3% after swinging between small gains and losses earlier.
Most stocks in the index were lower, particularly oil producers and other companies whose profits tend to track the strength of the economy.
Technology stocks rose, sending the Nasdaq higher, after AMD said it would buy fellow chipmaker Xilinx for $35 billion.
The market is coming off its worst drop in a month. Treasury yields retrenched again.
