Stocks drop as recession fears take hold; Dow loses 1,300

Stock trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in New York. Global stock markets have sunk in a third day of wild price swings after President Donald Trump promised to prop up the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply lower as fears of a prolonged coronavirus-induced recession take hold.

The Dow industrials lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%.

After a brutal few weeks, the Dow has now lost nearly all of its gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Wednesday’s losses deepened after a temporary halt was triggered in the early afternoon.

Even prices for investments seen as very safe, like longer-term U.S. Treasurys, fell as investors rushed to raise cash.

The price of oil fell 24% and dropped below $21 per barrel for the first time since 2002.

