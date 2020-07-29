Sting performance with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sting’s performance with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, 2020, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the orchestra said in a news release Wednesday.

The new date for this concert is Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

As a result, single tickets will not be going on public sale on Saturday, August 1, 2020, as previously announced. The orchestra will make a public announcement when a new sale date is determined.

Current ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets. Per the orchestra’s COVID-19 ticket policy, all tickets issued for this concert will be valid for admission to the rescheduled date. Patrons will be alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The orchestra is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com and will update social channels with the latest information as it becomes available.

For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224 or x223.