Stimulus payment problems for people who filed at tax preparers

The Treasury Department says about 80 million people were sent their stimulus payments this week, but some people in the Triad are missing their money.

Tax service customers are learning their stimulus payments went to a bank account that doesn’t belong to them.

“I looked on the IRS website yesterday and I noticed that my stimulus check was going to be deposited into an account, and it had four digits and as soon as I saw those four digits I thought, that’s not my account,” said a taxpayer.

Several people who used the same tax service in Winston-Salem to file their 2019 taxes shared similar stories, but asked to remain anonymous.

“Something really needs to be done, because myself of course I would like the money, but people around also really need the money I mean this is some people’s livelihood right now,” said a taxpayer.

The account showing up on the IRS stimulus tracker belongs to Santa Barbara TPG. It’s the bank for Advance Tax Management in Winston-Salem.

The third-party bank accounts are set up when people get an advance on their tax refund or had their tax prep fee pulled out of their refund.

“During this time money is tight for everybody and I would like to think that they would be able to say, ‘Well look there’s a mix-up, but we are here for you. We did your taxes and you can count on us. We will make certain that you get your money,'” said a taxpayer.

The owner of Advance Tax Management tells FOX8 she wants clients to know they have no access to their funds. She also said she apologizes that this is even happening to people.

The tax service posted a statement on social media explaining “the IRS inadvertently sent a small number of Economic Impact Payments through TPG in error.”

The post says “payments identified as EIP will be rejected back to the IRS so that the taxpayer can receive an IRS-issued Treasury check for the full EIP amount.”

The post goes on to say clients are advised to contact the IRS.

“I just really hope that the IRS can step in and get this resolved as soon as possible, especially for the people who need this money to take care of their families,” said a taxpayer.