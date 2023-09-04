(WGHP) — Steve Harwell, the singer of the band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56, according to Rolling Stone.

The news broke shortly after Harwell entered hospice care at home. TMZ reports Harwell died as a result of alcohol abuse and other illnesses.

The singer was one of the founding members of “Smash Mouth,” alongside Greg Camp, Kevin Coleman and Paul De Lisle. Paul De Lisle is the only founder still involved in the band. Coleman left in 1999, and Camp left in 2008.

Harwell announced his retirement in October 2021, after which point Zach Goode picked up the mantle.

Launched in 1994, the band was best known for hits “All Star” (1999) and “Walkin’ on the Sun” (1997).