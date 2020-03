Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who disappeared over a month ago, has been arrested, a family spokesperson says, WBTW reports.

Leticia Stauch is now facing first-degree murder charges after being arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, the family spokesperson said.

Leticia said she last saw Gannon on Jan. 27 between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. when he was going to a friend's home in their El Paso County, Colorado, neighborhood.