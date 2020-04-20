Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

Restaurant staple in Myrtle Beach area for 40-plus years will not reopen after closing due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus (CNN)

Coronavirus (CNN)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A longtime staple in the Myrtle Beach area won’t be reopening after having to close its doors due to COVID-19.

David Adams with Chuck’s Steak House says the restaurant won’t open when restrictions on dine-in seating in restaurants across South Carolina are lifted.

“There is no easy way say this, but Chuck’s is not reopening when the travel and quarantine bans are lifted,” Adams said via email to WMBF.

According to its website, Chuck’s Steak House has been in operation since 1979.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter