‘Stay at home’ order issued for Mecklenburg County, Charlotte

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC) — Mecklenburg County is ordering a stay-at-home proclamation. According to officials, the proclamation will take effect starting Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until Midnight on April 16. 

Mecklenburg County has 127 reported coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the stay-at-home order means you can go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the doctor’s office, hardware store, and restaurants as long as they are drive-thru and take out. 

Officials said you can also care for others, exercise (walk the dog, go to a greenway.) 

