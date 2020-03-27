‘Stay at home’ order issued for Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Officials with the Town of Kernersville released a statement to issue a stay at home order.

The full statement is provided below:

"On Thursday March 26th, the Town of Kernersville amended its Declaration of a State

of Emergency dated March 16, 2020 to include the amended Forsyth County State of

Emergency Declaration dated March 26, 2020 for the COVID-19 emergency, with all of

the rules and restrictions listed therein for the duration of such emergency declaration.

By way of this amendment, the Town of Kernersville is under the “Stay-at-Home Order”

that has been adopted by the City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

The Order will go into effect at 5:00 pm on Friday March 27th and will end April 16th at

12:01am

A Frequently Asked Questions page will be posted to the Town of Kernersville website,

www.toknc.com. If you have any questions or need more information please call 336-

992-0305 or email info@toknc.com."