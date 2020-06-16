Statue of white supremacist, publisher Josephus Daniels removed from Nash Square in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A statue of white supremacist and North Carolina publisher Josephus Daniels is down in Raleigh, according to WNCN.

Daniels was once publisher of the News & Observer and later U.S. Navy secretary. He was also a vehement, lifelong white supremacist.

The statue, which has stood in Nash Square in Raleigh for more than 34 years, was gone by Tuesday morning after it was taken down overnight.

The removal comes after protests following the death of George Floyd, a North Carolina-born man from Minneapolis, which ignited rallies against racial injustice across the world.