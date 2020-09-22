Stats show flights way down at Piedmont Triad International Airport amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit airports hard.

Statistics presented at the September Airport Authority Board meeting show flights are down significantly at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Passenger flights were down 74 percent in August 2020 compared with August 2019.

Year-to-date passenger flights are down 62 percent over 2019.

Cargo flights have not dropped as significantly, down 38 percent in August 2020 compared with August 2019.

Year-to-date cargo flights are down 29 percent over 2019.

Due to ongoing airline schedule changes, projected flights and seats for October 2020 were not reported.