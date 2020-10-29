Statewide crime spree ends after 3 suspects arrested in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are collectively facing more than 100 charges after a crime spree across the state that ended with arrests in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning in early September, deputies and Graham police received multiple reports of break-ins at storage unit facilities and businesses. All of the incidences had similar circumstances and suspect descriptions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Asheville and Lexington police, and the sheriff’s offices of Buncombe, Davidson, Johnston and Henderson counties helped in the investigation.

Deputies were able to identify three suspects. The three suspects had been traveling through the state since at least June.

In early October, investigators searched an address on the 700 block of Sycamore Road in Graham.

Deputies found stolen property, stolen vehicles, firearms and a “large amount” of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Steven Joseph Harris, 24, of Hendersonville, was arrested at the home.

William Robert Boyd, 36, and Kristen Marie Blevins, 31, of Graham, allegedly escaped the area and became fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force were table to track them down and arrest them on Tuesday.

Harris was charged with 36 counts of felony breaking/entering, 18 counts of felony conspiring to commit breaking/entering, eight counts of felony larceny, three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony larceny after breaking/entering and one count of felony possession of burglary tools.

Boyd was charged with 28 counts of felony breaking/entering, nine counts of felony larceny after breaking/entering, six counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of felony conspiracy to commit breaking/entering, three counts of felony of larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and one count each of felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of burglary tools, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of narcotics sales, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, felony probation violation and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Blevins was charged with three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon and one count each of felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of narcotics sales and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The charges listed include those from Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Police, ATF, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Graham Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police.

