State Department warns Americans not to take cruises due to coronavirus fears

The U.S. State Department is warning Americans to not take cruises while the coronavirus remains a threat, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

On Sunday afternoon, the State Department released a statement, saying:

“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures. While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.”

Two crew members of the Regal Princess cruise ship are currently waiting for results after being tested for the coronavirus while the ship sails back and forth off the coast of South Florida.

The Royan Princess was supposed to dock on Sunday morning.

