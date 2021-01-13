State data shows Forsyth County leads vaccination efforts in the Triad as health officials work to speed process

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows Forsyth County has administered the most COVID-19 vaccines in the Triad, as of January 11.

The county has given 11,510 vaccines so far, with 1,008 people already receiving a second dose.

In Guilford County, health officials have administered 7,007 vaccines.

During an update to state lawmakers Tuesday, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said both counties were committed to setting up high-throughput sites, that would vaccinate more than 45,000 people over the next week.

Forsyth County has also received the most doses of vaccine so far, at 25,650. Guilford follows with 24,550. According to data from distribution efforts, six Triad counties starting receiving vaccines one week after others, including Davidson, Davie, and Rockingham counties.

According to NCDHHS, allocations are based on population and factored in bed size for hospitals. A spokesperson tells FOX8 this week, health officials looked at each location’s highest day recorded of doses administered and compared that to their on-hand inventory to estimate on-hand days’ supply and factored that information into allocations.

Cohen told lawmakers Tuesday that health experts are working to speed up the process, but vaccines are fragile and cannot be moved once distributed.

She said NCDHHS is working to involve more partners in vaccination rollout.

“Looking forward to the next number of weeks is thinking about how we can use additional vendors to support us, we don’t want to just rely on our local health departments and hospitals,” she said. “They’re great, they’re working hard, but they’ve been working hard for 10 months.”

Below is a breakdown of vaccines already administered across the Triad:

ALAMANCE: 4,096 COMPLETED SERIES: 172

DAVIDSON: 3,709 COMPLETED SERIES: 121

DAVIE: 2,307 COMPLETED SERIES: 84

FORSYTH: 11,510 COMPLETED SERIES: 1,008

GUILFORD: 7,007 COMPLETED SERIES: 1,108

RANDOLPH: 1,510 COMPLETED SERIES: 104

ROCKINGHAM: 1,060 COMPLETED SERIES: 60

STOKES: 621 COMPLETED SERIES: 35

SURRY: 1,409 COMPLETED SERIES: 96

YADKIN: 498 COMPLETED SERIES: 32

WILKES: 1,306 COMPLETED SERIES: 78