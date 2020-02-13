State budget restrictions halt improvements to ‘most dangerous’ intersection in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Budget restrictions with the NCDOT have caused the City of Greensboro to hold off on plans to make needed chances to the intersection of Walker Avenue and Josephine Boyd Street.

Four more than half a decade, the intersection crosswalk near the campus of UNCG has been labeled the “most dangerous intersection” for pedestrians.

City leaders, university leaders and campus police noticed a large number of pedestrian- and vehicle-related accidents.

When FOX8 spoked to students using the crosswalk, almost all of the handful of students asked knew someone who had been hit by a vehicle.

“I have to put my hand out and put it on the hood of the car,” one student described.

In 2015, the city was approached by UNCG representatives to create plans to improve the safety of the intersection.

“What can we do there to make the roadway safer for all?” city transportation leader Craig McKenny said.

The city, UNCG, NCDOT and law enforcement officers did a study of the area in April 2015. They looked at what could possibly work to get drivers to slow down and pay attention to students.

At first the city wanted to add a median down Josephine Boyd Street, but discovered that would not be a doable option.

“As we went into designs we discovered that there is an old concrete road underneath [the existing road], and underneath that are some unsuitable soils in order to build on,” McKenny said.

This caused the city to scrap the plan and go back to the drawing board, which pushed the possibility of starting back.

In the following months the city decided to go a different route.

“On the UNCG side we’re going to move the sidewalk back four to five feet from the curb,” McKenny said. He said this will allow UNCG to, “if they want,” add a grass divider between the sidewalk and the road.

McKenny hopes that will discourage students from crossing anywhere other than the crosswalk.

“We’re also going to be installing a new crosswalk just south of Cobb Street, that will have a pedestrian ... flashing lights system ... to alert drivers when there is a pedestrian in or near the crosswalk,” McKenny said.

At the Walker intersection the city plans to “shorten the length of the crosswalk, we’re going to eliminate that third lane that, as you’re going towards Market Street.” A deceleration lane will be added for drivers who are making turns.

The city also laid out plans to add additional sidewalks areas around the intersection, and to modify the timing of pedestrian crossing lights.

“Give them more time to cross before traffic moves,” McKenny said.

The project is estimated cost is around $1.5 million.

There is no time table set for when the project will move forward, with city leaders optimistic for the end of the year.

As they wait, UNCG police have added additional radar speed limit signs to alert drivers when they’re going too fast. Signage at the crosswalks has also been added on the ground to alert students to “look up” from their phones when crossing.