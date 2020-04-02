State addresses difficulties in filing for unemployment amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the one question hundreds of viewers have called about and emailed to FOX8 in the last two weeks: “How do I get through to file for unemployment?”

So many people haven't been able to get through by phone or on the internet.

On Thursday, state leaders addressed the issue saying 355,000 people in North Carolina have filed unemployment claims.

The state has managed to send out more than $8 million in unemployment benefits in the last week.

And changes are coming quickly to help make sure everyone can sign up for needed benefits.

“We know that a lot of people have had problems accessing our system or getting through on the phones. This is not acceptable. We've taken immediate action in the face of this historic challenge. We hear your frustration, and I know the importance these benefits will have in a time of uncertainty, and we're working around the clock for the North Carolinians who need our help,” Assistant Secretary of Employment Securities Lockhart Taylor said.

The state is hiring 350 new people to help respond to claims.

It is also modifying the existing phone system and upgrading servers to help people get through.