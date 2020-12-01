Starbucks to give thanks to front-line responders with free coffee through December

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Starbucks is giving thanks to the health care community and front-line responders with free coffee all month long.

Beginning Dec. 1 and running through the end of the month, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at no charge.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president of Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Those eligible include front-line health care providers, doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security and active-duty military.

The offer is valid at any company-operated locations and some licensed stores.

The company also donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders, and they plan to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season.

For more information, visit the Starbucks website.