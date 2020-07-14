Starbucks requires customers to wear face masks

When you head into Starbucks to pick up your drink of choice or a snack, you’ll be required to weak a mask. 

Starting July 15, Starbucks will require all customers at all US stores to wear masks. 

According to the company’s website, “In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.”

Starbucks made the announcement last week as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country. 

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or delivery. 

