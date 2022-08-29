(WGHP) — Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte returns on Tuesday for its 19th year, but the favorite fall drink is one of many things that will be priced higher due to inflation.

A grande PSL will cost between $5.45 to $5.95, an increase of around 4% since last year, depending on your location.

According to a Starbucks news release, the pumpkin cream cold brew will also be making a return to the menu for the fourth year, and the apple crisp macchiato, which was first introduced last year, will return. It will now be made with oat milk and Starbucks’ blonde espresso.

Pumpkin flavors are not only returning to the drink menu but to the bakery as well.

Pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin scones and the pumpkin loaf will be available this fall for a limited time.