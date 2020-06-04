Standoff ends with suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A standoff in Lexington is over and a suspect is dead, according to information from Lexington police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer came to a home on Northview Drive after a reported breaking and entering Thursday afternoon.

When the officer arrived, the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Lopez, fired shots at him.

The officer was not shot but may have been hit by shrapnel. He was not injured.

Lopez barricaded himself in the home, authorities said.

Officers tried to get Lopez to come out and called for him several times with no response.

When officers entered the home, they found Lopez dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

