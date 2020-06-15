Staff member bitten by copperhead at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo opened its doors for the time this morning.

But before the doors even opened, workers had a chaotic day.

While the zoo is home to many wild animals, a reptile native to NC bit a zoo employee.

The employee was working near the zoo’s purgatory trail when they were bitten by a copperhead.

An ambulance was called, and the staff member was treated.

The zoo covers over 500 acres, and it isn’t unusual to see native wildlife on the property.

“This morning a member of the horticultural team got bit by a copperhead, and the employee is doing just fine,” said Debbie Fuchs, an official with the NC Zoo.

Snakes normally come out during the spring and summer.