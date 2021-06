ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 07: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates as he hits a walk-off sacrifice fly to give his team the 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WGHP) — The St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves game set to air on FOX at 7 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for 2:10 p.m. tomorrow, and another game will be played at 7:08 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

