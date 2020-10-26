Spruce Street Garden in Winston-Salem closes amid pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Spruce Street Garden – Craft Tavern in Winston-Salem is closing amid the pandemic, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

The full statement is provided below:

“We are sorry to announce that Spruce Street Garden has succumbed to 2020 and will regretfully close for the unforeseeable future. We will open Friday night October 30 for one last hurrah with a tap takeover from New Sarum Brewing Company. Tap takeover details to follow…

We want to thank everyone for their continued support. We appreciate each and every single person who supported the Spruce Street Garden team. It was an extremely difficult decision to come to and we wish we could keep serving you all through this trying time. We hope we can return one day when life isn’t so crazy and return with a vengeance! We love you all. Thank you so much for everything.”

