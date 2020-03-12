Spring 2020 High Point Market postponed over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority will postpone this year’s spring market, scheduled for April 25-29, until a later date in early June over coronavirus concerns, according to a news release from the market authority.

“The decision was difficult, as any change in date could have tremendous economic repercussions on our industry and community, as well as the countless small businesses whose livelihoods relies on High Point Market, but underscores our shared concern and well-being of the citizens in our community and our industry partners,” said Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.

The High Point Market has been a staple of the local economy since 1909.

"The safety of the market attendees and our citizens in High Point is paramount," High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said. "While we're disappointed we have to postpone the market, we have to consider the safety of our citizens and our attendees first. That is why the decision was made."

The market has only been canceled once, in 1942 because of World War II.

“Our board of directors will continue to monitor the situation, and we will remain in communication with the proper medical and elected officials,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “Our aim is to have a decision in early May as to if Market can occur, given the uncertainties of this rapidly evolving situation.”

For now, online registration will be postponed, with the plan to reopen once the new plan has been put in place.