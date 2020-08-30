‘Spread the wealth’: Wilmington man plans to help others with $250,000 lottery win

WILMINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, Dennis Nagle, of Wilmington, bought a $5 ticket and won a $250,000 top prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Nagle, a retired car salesman, stopped at the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington and bought a few scratch-offs, including two $250,000 Gold Rush tickets.

He scratched the tickets right outside the store and couldn’t believe his eyes when he uncovered his prize.

“I came back in,” Nagle said, “and said, ‘Is this for real?’ and the clerk said, ‘Yes!’”

The first thought after realizing he had won?

“What I could do with the money,” Nagle said. “Which would be something good. I’m not going to go buy a new car. I’m going help some people.”

Nagle claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

“Got to spread the wealth,” Nagle said. “If I can do something for somebody, I’m going to.”