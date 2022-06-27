(WGHP) — “Blown in on the wind” is probably not how most people want to hear about spiders.

Joro spiders are an invasive species of spider that were first spotted in the American south in 2014 and began spreading through the southern states due to a trick called “ballooning,” which is when a spider uses their silks to let the wind carry them to a new location. They can also hitch a ride on passing cars, and it’s unlikely they’re paying gas money.

The Joro spiders hail from Asia originally and now calls the south home.

These are fairly large spiders, with the females sometimes reaching up to four inches from leg to leg. They’re brightly colored shades of green, red and yellow most of the time.

A Nephila clavata, a type of orb-weaver spider native to Japan where it is called joro-gumo or joro spider.

Experts at Orkin say that you shouldn’t panic if you meet a Joro spider on your travels! Their webs tend to be huge and very high up in trees or on power polls, so they’ll probably stay out of your way, anyway. Joro spider’s generally don’t attack humans, but if you’re unlucky enough to get bitten, it’s no worse than a small bee sting.

They also caution not to spray it with salt water or insecticide. It’s not going to do much and spraying random chemicals around your house could hurt your kids or your pets.

Use a broom to snag their big webs and sweep them away. No matter how scary a Joro spider looks, they’re harmless and not aggressive towards humans at all, they can even help people out if they’re given a chance!

Orkin says that the Joro spider can help keep mosquitos and other pests in check, feasting on smaller insects that might hurt people, pets or plants. Native spiders aren’t as keen on chowing down on some of the grosser bugs that might inhabit your garden, like a stink bug, but a Joro spider won’t be so picky.

So even though Joro spiders are big, brightly colored and flying in on the wind, they aren’t coming to hurt you! Think of them like a brightly colored mosquito-killing machine flying in to make your summer a little more pleasant.