‘Special gift’: Beef Burger owner donates restaurant’s dishes to Greensboro Urban Ministry

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Beef Burger may have closed permanently last month, but the beloved Greensboro restaurant’s legacy is living on.

Ralph Havis, the former owner of Beef Burger, donated the dishes he used in the restaurant for over 60 years to the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

“Mr. Havis loves his community, and he demonstrated that again by donating contents from his kitchen to GUM,” the ministry said in a Facebook post. “We are honored to receive this special gift from a GSO icon!”

On May 21, a sign was posted on the door of Beef burger which read “Beef Burger is closed permanently. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts & prayers from customers and friends. We humbley (sic) thank you for years of service.”

In April, a Facebook post began circulating online, claiming the restaurant was closing permanently. Employees disproved the rumors by posting a handmade, cardboard sign on the front window of the business saying, “Don’t believe Facebook.”

They told FOX8 at the time that there was no plan to close.

In May, a new sign was posted to the restaurant. It read “Beef Burger will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

“There’s a lot of love there for Ralph, as you could tell from everybody who’s here today,” said Annya Roland, a former employee of Beef Burger who stepped in to help staff back in April. “You can see how much Ralph is really loved.”

After the rumors began swirling in April, people stood in the hot sun to get a hamburger.

“It’s a legendary place. We heard it was their last day and that they were closing down,” Jesse Einhorn said.

“I’ve been eating here 50-plus years. It’s a landmark with a great hamburger,” Jerry Mills said.