(WGHP) — Check out this special blue sea star found by National Parks Service workers.

You can find a blue Linckia, also known as a blue sea star, lounging in shallow waters exposed to sunlight near coral, rocks and sponges.

They have tube feet connected to an elaborate system that goes around their mouth and extends via five canals down the center of each arm.

Sea stars have mouths at the center of the underside of their bodies, but they don’t have any teeth.

They pull the stomach out of their bodies through their mouth and directly digest the prey instead of chewing.