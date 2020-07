HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charlie Daniels, the southern rock and country music legend, has died at 83.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer died Monday morning from a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, doctors say.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.