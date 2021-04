GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating a crash on Battleground Avenue, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The southbound lanes from the 2100 block of Battleground Avenue between Albright Drive and Fortune Lane will be closed until further notice during the investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.