WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — South Main Street will be closed to through traffic weekdays starting Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Union Street and West Wright Street, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

South Main Street will be closed for sewer line improvements.

Work is expected to be finished on Friday, July 17, weather permitting.

Detours will be posted and drivers are encouraged to plan for alternate routes.