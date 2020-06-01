High Point police use pepper spray to disperse protestors blocking South Main Street

HIGH POINT, N.C. — South Main Street in High Point was blocked Sunday night by people protesting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Video contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Protestors gathered and blocked off the street at High Avenue.

High Point police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and clear the intersection.

Protests have broken out across the country, including in the Piedmont Triad, in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25.

In downtown Greensboro, some businesses were damaged during protests Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Protests continued on Sunday night in the Triad.