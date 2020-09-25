South Elm redevelopment to bring apartments, mixed use space

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Developers want to expand the boundaries of downtown Greensboro with a proposed mixed-use space that would add hundreds of apartment units to the area.

“South Elm Street at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard really is the corner of Main and Main,” said Bob Chapman, of the South Elm Redevelopment Group.

Chapman explained that of the 250 proposed apartment units, 20 percent would be offered at a reduced rate.

“We want to make sure that once you cross Gate City Boulevard, you know you’re still in downtown,” said Dyan Arkin, senior planner with the City of Greensboro.

She explained a plaza and other amenities are part of preliminary renderings.

“If there’s a coffee shop, that would definitely be open to the public, if there’s a fitness center that serves the apartments there that also is something that could be open to the public, and then possibly some office space and uses on the ground floor,” Arkin said.

Near the greenway, Chapman envisions a destination for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It needs to be an interesting experience, it needs to be a safe experience, there needs to be a good destination, something people want to walk to.”

People living nearby say depending on price, they’d be interested in renting a space.

“Me being young I like to be just kind of around and close to whatever is going on, so I would consider living there,” Kia Jarrett said.

“It would definitely bring business to the area, and also be a positive outlook on Greensboro, especially this area,” said Tammy Simons, who works at nearby Tine’s Beauty Salon.

Developers hope to begin work on parking and site preparation this coming year.

Construction on the apartment buildings and mixed-use space is slated to begin in May 2022.

The redevelopment commission says developers will present updated plans at their Oct. 7 meeting.