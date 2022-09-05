(The Hill) – A boy who went viral for his effusive praise of corn was invited to South Dakota’s “Corn Palace” and named the state’s official “Corn-Bassador” over the weekend.

The state’s Department of Tourism welcomed “Corn Kid” Tariq — whose commentary on corn in a Recess Therapy video was turned into a viral TikTok audio — to “the World’s Only Corn Palace” in Mitchell, South Dakota.

In the viral video, 7-year-old Tariq says that when he tried corn with butter, “everything changed.”

He famously described the vegetable as “a big lump with knobs” and juice. “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” Tariq said in the interview.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) issued a proclamation rife with puns and references to Tariq’s viral video — declaring Sept. 3 as “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day.”

“South Dakota is one of the top corn producers in the nation, providing nourishment to people across the globe but especially to Tariq, a 7-year-old boy who recently discovered that corn was real,” Noem noted in her declaration.

“Since being told that corn was real, Tariq believes wholeheartedly it tastes good, especially with butter; and… Tariq’s determination that corn is “awesome” and “a big lump with knobs (and) juice” has led him to be unable to imagine a more beautiful thing.”

Per local media, Tariq will also receive a scholarship to learn about South Dakota’s agrotourism industry.