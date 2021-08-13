FILE – In this May 22, 2021, file photo a handgun from a collection of illegal guns is reviewed during a gun buyback event in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gun violence is on the rise across the country and law enforcement agencies are struggling with how to manage the spikes, especially in cities. The federal government has stepped in with strike forces and other measures help to stop the sale of illegal weapons. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, FIle)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina’s Open Carry with Training Act takes effect Sunday, bringing several changes to second-amendment rights in the state. Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Friday in Greenville to commemorate the new law. The law was originally signed May 17.

You can read more about the law here.

The new law increases access to concealed-weapons permits by eliminating the mandatory $50 SLED background check fee. The law will also allow concealed-carry permit holders to open-carry their handguns in most places.

“People need to know: This is open carry with training. There are still some exclusions to this: schools, courthouses, those kinds of things,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “You certainly need to be mindful of that to keep yourself out of trouble with law enforcement when it comes to places that are prohibited.”

The new law does allow for parishioners who hold worship services in schools to carry weapons on property for the length of the service.

Under the new law, South Carolina will become a second-amendment sanctuary state, which means that no state resources would enforce future federal gun regulations.