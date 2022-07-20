NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after falling to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working near Detyens Shipyard over the weekend.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to a reported industrial accident off Dry Dock Avenue on Sunday.

According to a report from NCPD, a co-worker – who was with the victim at the time – told police that they were working on the exterior side of the smokestack when the man “entered it and stood on a small platform.”

The co-worker said the victim was not harnessed and the platform “gave way,” causing the worker to fall approximately 63-100 feet down to the bottom of the smokestack.

The report states that crew members lost sight of the victim after he fell, but they attempted to maintain audible contact with him until he stopped responding.

EMS and Fire crews arrived and were able to locate the victim. They said he died at the scene.